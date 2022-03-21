Game Abandoned After Beer Hit Assistant Referee

The victim (L) with the referee

Bochum’s Bundesliga game with Borussia Monchengladbach was abandoned after an assistant referee was hit by a beer thrown from the stands.

Gladbach were leading 2-0 at the time after second-half goals from Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo.

Play was initially suspended before being brought to a premature end with 19 minutes left, for safety reasons.

Bochum apologised to the official blaming a “highly embarrassing and bitter evening” on an “idiotic fan”.

The home players appeared incensed and confronted their own supporters shortly after assistant referee Christian Gittelmannn had regained his feet.

The match marked the first time that the hosts had been able to welcome more than 20,000 fans inside their ground since Covid restrictions were eased in Germany.