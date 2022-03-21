I Once Smoked Marijuana – Gospel Act

MOG Music

Gospel star, MOG Music, born Nana Yaw Boakye, confessed to once smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol long before becoming a gospel act.

In an interview with Hitz FM on Friday, he indicated that he doesn’t regret doing that because it helped shape him to some extent.

The award-winning music sensation didn’t hold back on revealing some of the things he did in the past.

“I won’t say I regret it. It helped shape me. That was because the experiences I had with that group of people helped shape my thinking. I had to learn things the hard way,” he allegedly told Hitz FM host KMJ.

MOG Music made the statement four years after veteran high life musician, Akosua Agyapong, alleged that drinking alcohol was not only common among secular musicians but also gospel artistes.

In 2018 she disclosed that she knew some gospel musicians who drink a lot but refused to mention their names.

“Sometimes when even they are performing they are intoxicated. They sometimes get drunk before they climb the stage. It’s disturbing,” she told Hitz FM’s Dr Pounds at the time.

“I’m begging them to stop. It is 2018 … God loves music. Sometimes people go to church not because they are going to listen to the word of God, but because of the lyrical content of the song a gospel musician comes to sing. Some people sleep in church when the pastor is preaching but when the music starts they will get up and dance. So I am pleading with the singers, actors and actresses, fashion designers etc, they should make this year a different one, because some of the children see you as their role models,” she added.

By Francis Addo