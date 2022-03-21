NDC Joins Bawumia Digitalisation Agenda 

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are always mocking and criticizing the Akufo-Addo led government on the digitalization agenda of the economy spearheaded by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is now embracing it.

The party that failed to collate its Election results through the Digital system because they didn’t see the use of it has turned out to develop an app on the Google Play Store to facilitate the registration of TEIN members on campus, and also to aid in the collection of dues, serve as a news portal for its activities andvissuance of Identification Card.

The Akufo-Addo led government through the Ministry of Communications is playing a pivotal role in the development of a robust framework to support the digitilization of the economy in a manner that captures and benefits every citizen.

But the opposition NDC since the assumption of the project has been criticizing it to the extent of asking it members to boycott it.

The NDC Youth Wing through its Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) will today Monday, 21st March 2022 launch the app at the University of Professional Studies, UPSA.

The event will be graced by former President John Mahama, as the Special Guest, the Party hierarchy led by Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo among others.

According to the party, the application will keep records of TEIN members long after they have served on campus which will again serve as a source of reference for their service and commitment to the party while on campus.

Interestingly, in their evil agenda to discredit and criticised the ruling government agenda of moving the country forward, through digitalization, the TEIN members recently lashed the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following his switch from economics to digitalization.

TEIN noted that the Vice President is now shifting the goalpost by, in their view, moving away from the politics of economics to be focusing on digitalization.

A statement signed by National Deputy TEIN Coordinator, Ekow Djan said “While in opposition we were made to believe he was the Economist who had the solutions to all our challenges. Today, he’s no more interested in Economics rather, Information Technology (IT).

According to TEIN who now sees the benefits of digitilization on its propaganda agenda said “Dr. Bawumia never mentioned “Digitalization/Digitization” while a Running Mate in opposition— he was always on Exchange rate, Borrowing, Revenue generation. What has become of the dollar to cedi rate? Is he not aware his administration has borrowed more than any administration? Our Debt to GDP ratio is close to 80%”.

“And he still has the effrontery to speak in this country? Well, the Ghanaian voter is discerning. Our Economy is nothing to write home about. Probably that’s the more reason why he’s abandoned Economics and conferred onto himself “Honorary Minister for Communication and Digitilization”.

“We could only wish him well in his new office. Upon all the unfulfilled promises, Vice President Bawumia has once again chosen to promise unborn babies to issue them Ghana Cards. Governance is a serious business— [Former] President Mahama will always be vindicated.”

– BY Daniel Bampoe