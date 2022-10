Kenpong FC players

Razor sharp form side Kenpong FC posted a 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in the Division I Zone B.

The win sent the fast improved team to the summit of the league with eight points.

And to the technical team, the vital win has urged the team on to go all out in their subsequent games.

The current league leaders next face Skyy FC at Gomoa this Sunday.