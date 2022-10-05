Kenpong Travels Impresses Akufo-Addo

Kenpong (4th L) with President Akufo-Addo. With them are some members of Team Kenpong

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his excitement with the scale and impressive organisation of Kenpong Travel and Tours to send Ghanaian supporters to Qatar to support the Black Stars.

The President believes officials of Kenpong Travel and Tours have already proven their capability in organising supporters to such a prestigious tournament, having taken Ghanaians to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup.

While commending the Chief Executive of Kenpong Group, Kennedy Agyepong, for the yeoman’s job, President Akufo-Addo pledged to provide the Black Stars with the needed support to ensure a successful tournament.

Executives of Kenpong Travel and Tours led by Kennedy Agyepong, on Monday paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo to inform him about the progress of work in airlifting supporters to Qatar for the World Cup in November.

Kenpong Travel and Tours is the only travelling agency accredited to organise the travelling of Ghanaian supporters for the international showpiece.

Mr. Agyepong was accompanied by veteran sports journalist, Dr. Karl Tuffuor, Jerry Paemuka and other officials.

“All the necessary security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of our people.

“Hotel rooms, restaurant services and fun parks have been secured to ensure that Ghanaians who will travel to Qatar are well taken care of,” Mr. Agyepong revealed.

On his part, the spokesperson for the organising committee of Kenpong Travel and Tours, Dr. Karl Tuffuor, added that agreement has been reached with Qatar Airways, to airlift Ghanaian supporters to Qatar.

“Our affordable packages will suit everyone’s budget. We are looking at providing the best of services for our people,” Dr. Tuffuor added.

He, however, thanked the government for the support, including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, for giving Kenpong Travel and Tours the opportunity to send supporters to Qatar.