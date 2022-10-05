Mpakadan Railway Project Completes This Year

Mpakadan Railway Project

The government says the Tema-Mpakadan Railway project, which is now 95% finished, is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2022.

The project will promote economic activity along its route while reducing traffic on the roads, the presidency said in a tweet.

The ongoing construction of a new 97.7km standard gauge railway line from the Tema Port to Mpakadan connects with the Volta Lake transport system, and the project includes the construction of a major railway bridge measuring 300 metres across the Volta River.

This is between Senchi and Old Akrade area, the Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, told Parliament last year, and added that work was progressing steadily with Messrs Afcons undertaking the project and funds drawn from a credit facility from the Indian EXIM Bank that was approved by Parliament.

“Mr. Speaker, the project was originally scheduled to be completed by July, 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has significantly delayed,” he noted, however.

Meanwhile, the presidency has said that work on the “PTC Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout,” the first-ever interchange in the Western Region, is 50% complete.

The PTC Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout project, which is a three-tier interchange, will have direct access to the central business district of Takoradi and the expansion of some major town roads within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

The government anticipates that the interchange would be the first transportation hub in the Western Region.

The presidency also said a 40-unit apartment building at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region had been delivered.

The project is the State Housing Company Limited’s most recent IGF-funded project.

By Ernest Kofi Adu