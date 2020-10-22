Kete Krachi Town Roads

Prior to the commissioning ceremony, the President inspected ongoing work on the construction of town roads in Kete Krachi and Chinderi, the capitals of Krachi West and Nchumuru Districts respectively.

The construction of these roads, according to the project co-ordinator, Messrs First Sky Ltd. is to give Kete Krachi and Chinderia complete facelift to befit their status as district capitals, with both roads receiving 10 kilometres of asphaltic concrete overlay on their arterial and collector roads. The remaining roads will be upgraded to bituminous surface dressing finish.

The project, which commenced on 2nd October 2020, is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, at an estimated cost of GH¢58,989,255.95, with funding from Consolidated Fund.