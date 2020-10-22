Ketu North Gets 60 Bed Municipal Hospital

The Chiefs and People in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region have benefited from a fully equipped 60-bed District Hospital at Weta.

The facility which was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo during his day’s tour of the Volta Region last Tuesday, October 20, 2020 is said to cost €14.5 million.

Explaining how the project came about, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu said the project is part of a €80 million credit facility from the Raiffesen Bank of Austria meant to build six similar projects across the country.

He said “This project is one of six (6) medical facilities started in (2018) three years ago under this government led by Nana Akufo-Addo.” The facilities are being constructed by Vamed Engineering GmbH of Austria,” he added.

Mr. Agyeman Manu said the other five which are all due for commissioning in November, include, 80-bed District Hospital at Somanya in the Eastern Region; the 80-bed District Hospital at Buipe, 60-bed Hospital at Sawla and 30-bed Polyclinic at Bamboi; all three are in the Savannah Region. There is a 60-bed Hospital at Tolon in the Northern Region too, he said.

He stressed that all the facilities will be fully fitted with necessary equipment just as the Weta one which has the full complement of electro-mechanical systems and medical equipment, so that health workers can start using them immediately after commissioning.

Addressing the gathering, President Akufo-Addo said the Ketu North project includes Administration; Outpatient Department (OPD); Emergency Unit; Male, Female and Paediatric Wards; Obstetrics and Gynecology (maternity and child health) Departments; Surgery including an Intensive Care Unit.

Others are, Physiotherapy Unit, Pharmacy; Diagnostic Services including X-Ray, Laboratory and Ultrasound; Logistics, Maintenance workshops, Power Station, Laundry and Hospital Stores Unit.

The rest are Medical Gases Production Unit; Mortuary; Staff Facilities including Dining Areas, Changing Facilities and Housing Units for Critical staff.

He urged the Ghana Health Service to take full advantage of the two-year post completion maintenance and training programme to ensure an excellent maintenance culture that will sustain the facility for a long time.

President Akufo-Addo who is serving as co-chair of the Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates stressed that the project is proof of the government’s commitment to “quality, accessible and affordable healthcare in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He assured that “this project is a sign of greater things to come for Weta, Ketu North and, indeed, for the whole nation” hence the need for him to be retained to do more for Ghanaians.

The Paramount Chief of Weta, Togbe Akpo Ashiakpor VI thanked the President for ensuring the successful completion of the project, but appealed for the roads in the area to be completed, particularly the Weta Junction-Dzode-Xevi and Weta Junction-Ehi-Penyi roads. He also prayed for a free, fair and peaceful election.

