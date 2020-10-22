Man Who Butchered Woman to Death at Mafi Remanded

A 20-year old herdsman who is alleged to have butchered a woman to death at Mafi-Agoe in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region has been remanded by the Adidome Magistrate Court.

The suspect, Idriss Bukari who allegedly undertook the horrific act on Wednesday October 14, 2020 was arrested the same day and processed for court the following day, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Corporal Prince Dogbatse said Idriss Bukari who is suspected to be of Fulani descent was provisionally charged with murder before being put before the Adidome District Court presided by Her Worship Augustine Essah.

He was remanded into prison custody to reappear on November 16, 2020, he added.

Details

On that fateful Wednesday dawn, the Police at Mafi-Kumasi received a distress call from one Anthony Agbledzo of Mafi-Agoe that someone had entered the sister’s room and attacked her. This was after they saw blood inching out of the room at about 2:00am.

The Police dispatched personnel to the scene. Upon arrival the team forced open the window of the victim, 54-year-old Amu Patience.

The found the suspect, Idriss armed with a cutlass with blood stains on it in the room while the madam Patience was seen lying in a pool of blood in a supine position.

They then entered the room, arrested the suspect and conducted inspection to confirm the victim was indeed dead. They also multiple cutlass wounds on the neck, chest, breast and hands of the victim.

Witness Accounts

A relative of the victim who gave his name as William said the suspect, Idriss, is a customer to the victim, Madam Patience who sold Akpeteshie and other provisions.

He said on that fateful Wednesday dawn they were awakened by scream for help from the granddaughter of the victim.

Upon rushing to the victim’s door, they realised it was locked from inside, hence they forced it open. However, the first person who entered was attacked by the suspect who was wielding a cutlass.

They called in the Police who came to arrest the body and convey the body to the morgue at the Adidome Hospital. The second victim is also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)