KGL Licensed For Online Gaming

A Ghanaian entity, KGL Technology Limited, has been licensed by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to operate as a digital/online lottery operator in the country.

The company, whose appendage is Keed Ghana Limited, is blazing a trail in digital/online gaming in the country, the tremendous opportunity now a topic of discussion in the industry.

Its expertise spanning diverse fields coupled with its outstanding technological backing stands it apart of the others in the pack.

The presentation, an important landmark in the annals of the gaming industry, was done at the NLA Board Room by the Board Chairman and Director-General in the presence of Board Members of the NLA, representatives of KGL Technology Limited and its subsidiary company Keed Ghana Limited.

By the new arrangement KGL Technology Limited would be operating NLA 5/90 official short code, *959# and other digital platforms under the brand name Keed-NLA. Its core objective is advancing the digitalization of lottery on behalf of the NLA as part of the broad government digitization policy.

KGL Technology Limited has been at the forefront of this agenda, lending expertise, technical support and services NLA after the Authority officially took over the operations of *959# short code.

KGL Technology Limited believes in a customer-centric approach and the provision of the best gaming and customer service experience.

Substantial investment have been made into the development of the relevant expertise and quality customer service as well as a robust platform that continues to deliver on its promise of simplicity and reliability for customers.

The new direction under the direction of the NLA, in collaboration with the KGL Technology Limited, has been described as an alternative channel of play and providing an additional revenue stream that would augment the authority’s revenue generation capacity. As a major source of input to the Consolidated Fund, it would enhance the sales process and operational efficiency.

A date for the launch of the digital/online products would be announced shortly, DAILY GUIDE has gathered from the Public Relations Unit of the NLA.

By A.R. Gomda