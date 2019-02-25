KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

Some participants at the event

The Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), powered by Kosmos Energy, has hosted its signature, specialist information-sharing event in central Accra.

The 4th ‘AgriTech Exchange’ focused on the topic, “The role of research agencies in agro-Innovation- support for entrepreneurs to build local companies fit for the global markets.”

The AgriTech Exchange is a day’s event designed to help participants in the 2019 AgriTech Challenge examine and analyze their target markets and establish sustainable businesses.

This year, top research agencies would assist the future business leaders to ensure that they are fully informed on the issues and trends shaping the agricultural industry and ultimately create sustainable, homegrown businesses that can compete on the global stage.

In addition, a seven-member panelist made up of local businesses and entrepreneurs, who have successfully helped local companies to “go global” took part in the event to advise the entrepreneurs on the opportunities available to them while also sharing vital lessons from their own personal experiences.

Through a series of highly interactive and informative brainstorming sessions, the Exchange experience will help the 2019 AgriTechies to build the foundation of commercially-viable innovative products that can be sustained into the future.

The Kosmos Innovation Center’s objective is to create a dynamic ecosystem of young, Ghanaian-led businesses tackling key challenges in the country’s economy.

The Exchange plays a key role in putting the entrepreneurs on the right footing, exposing them to valuable information about how new start-ups can grow in both the local and global marketplace.

Joe Mensah, VP and Country Manager of Kosmos Energy said: “Research is a key component to understanding the world of agriculture in Ghana. Through our programme, the entrepreneurs go through a series of research tours across the country to collect valuable insights and inputs from the people across the value chain. The Exchange event adds to this. Indeed, the wealth of information and knowledge collated and shared today by key organizations like CSIR, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is unique to this programme. Together, we will build the capacity, skills and knowledge base of our country’s young entrepreneurs and inspire them to transform Ghana.”

“Over the coming months, the KIC and its partner DAI Global will continue to work with and guide the competing entrepreneurs to create their business concepts and through a series of mentoring, coaching and bespoke capacity building and training activities, put them on the path to turning ideas into fully-viable businesses.