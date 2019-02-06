KIC Supports Young Entrepreneurs In Agric

The participants

The 101 entrepreneurial young Ghanaians selected to take part in the 2019 AgriTech Challenge run by the Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) are halfway through their 12-day market research tour.

Designed to kick-start their intensive 10 months journey, the market research tour will take them to six regions in Ghana where they will learn about the challenges facing the country’s agricultural sector.

Billed to take place in Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo and Northern Ghana, the market research tour is an integral component of the KIC programme.

It exposes the future “AgriTechies” to the key players involved in the entire agricultural value chain from farming practices through to packaging and sales and many more.

During the tour, the AgriTechies, who are drawn from all over Ghana, will interact directly with farmers and regional agri-businesses to learn about the challenges facing those involved.

At the same time, they will collect valuable insights and inputs from the people they meet, which will act as the future building block for business development.

Starting with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the participants will also visit 25 other institutions and agribusiness engaged in cash crops production, livestock, agro-processing, irrigation, packaging, and greenhouse farming to understand wider government and trade practices.

Since the launch of the AgriTech Challenge three years ago, 11 companies, each providing solutions to key challenges in the value chain, have been created.

Expert training, capacity building and mentorship have also been provided to more than 300 young men and women.

“Everyone at the Kosmos Innovation Center is looking forward to another successful season. This year, the programme has once again attracted another cohort of very talented individuals who have a passion for innovation and who see real business opportunity in tackling challenges in our country’s agricultural sector. “We’re delighted to play our part, supporting ambitious small businesses to grow sustainably and encouraging young entrepreneurs to realise their true potential,” said Joe Mensah, Vice President and Country Manager of Kosmos Energy.