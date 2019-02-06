Kojo Cue & Shaker Share Stage With Lauryn Hill & Nas

Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker

BBnZ Live artistes — Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker — made Ghana proud performing as open acts at a concert to mark the 20th anniversary of Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Grammy-winning album ‘The Miseducation’ of Lauryn Hill in South Africa.

Lauryn Hill’s brought the ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Tour’ to Johannesburg last weekend and she had American rapper Nas supporting her.

The duo took to social media to announce by giving fans a glimpse of the show’s rehearsal.

“An honour opening up for Ms Hill & @nas … shoutout to @nivision & @bigconcerts,” Ko-jo Cue said on Instagram.

“Music connects different people on so many different levels … Had the pleasure of hanging out backstage at the Ms. Lauryn Hill show with her official tour DJ @djreborn (who played for me & @lil_shaker’s set) … and … Dance in human form @angyil (great personality and you should see her move) … Last weekend was real,” he added.

Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker, who performed as a duo, are signed to popular Ghanaian record label BBNZ.

In 2017, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker released their joint album ‘Pen & Paper’. The two are some of the best artistes in Ghana at the moment.