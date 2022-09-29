Kidi Apologizes Over Distasteful Old Tweets

Musician, KiDi has rendered an unqualified apology to the public and personalities, he abused with his old tweets.

The tweets which are dated as far back as 2012 were made when he wasn’t a public figure. Indications were that he was a notorious troll on Twitter at the time.

The “Touch It” crooner has since Wednesday been trending on the bird app after the old tweets have surfaced online.

In some of the tweets, he poked former President Mahama, the late John Evans Atta Mills and current President Akufo Addo. The rest include his colleagues in the showbiz industry such as Sarkodie, Anita Akuffo and Delay.

In his tweet about former President Mahama’s presidency and how bad it was, he wrote; “Y’all complain About Mahama, LMAO… Niggaz Got 3 MORE YEARS. Means 3 MORE YEARS of suffering or maybe worse,” he tweeted.

In the tweet directed at Sarkodie, he wrote: ” @TheStreetlife: Whosoever thinks Sarkodie will ever win a Grammy is an idiot. Period!”

The “Enjoyment” hitmaker also made some wild revelations about his former classmate, Anita Akuffo who is a TV3 Presenter.

“Back in Class 3, whenever a Sean Paul song came up in the Jams Room, I went wild on Anita’s Ass…,” he tweeted.

A lot of social media users have been trolling him over the tweets. Some persons have criticized him while others made funny comments about his tweets.

On Thursday, KiDi in a new tweet said he was sorry and asked the public and those involved to forgive him.

“Years ago, when I was young and ignorant and didn’t understand the implications and consequences of my words/tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind. As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved. I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let’s be Kind to each other,” he wrote.