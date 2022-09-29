Reekado Banks Loses Mother

Nigerian musician, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, popularly known as Reekado Banks, has lost his mother, Dorcas Olubunmi Solomon.

He announced the sad incident in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.

Although he did not disclose the cause of her death, he called on Nigerians to put his family in their prayers.

She is survived by her husband, children, and siblings.

”It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, confidant, and friend.

”Dorcas Olubunmi Solomon is survived by her husband, sisters, children, and grandchildren.

“We implore the general public to keep us in prayers at this difficult time. The Solomon Family,” he added.

Some of his friends, colleagues and other entertainers have since taken to the comment section to console the singer.

Reekado is one of Nigeria’s talented musicians. He signed with Mavin Records in 2014 and left the label in December 2018.

He went by the stage name Spicy before his record deal with Mavin Records. Reekado Banks was declared Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2014 and won the controversial Next Rated award at The Headies 2015.

His debut studio album Spotlight was released on 1 September 2016; it debuted at number 10 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

He had gone on to record hit songs to wow the African continent.