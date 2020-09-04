KiDi Collaborates With Teddy Riley

Teddy Riley and KiDi

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer Dennis Nana Dwamena, aka KiDi, has collaborated with a renowned American music producer, Teddy Riley, to release a remix version of his hit song, Say Cheese.

This comes after the Grammy award-winning producer expressed interest in working with the Ghanaian artiste in April.

The song, which is just one of many enthralling ones on KiDi’s upcoming album, was released on Tuesday, September 1, on Lynx Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

The song is yet to enjoy airplay; and it is the artiste’s belief that soon the song will be a hit in Ghana and beyond.

As fans are patiently waiting to hear the song, it is expected to keep the two relevant in the music industries of both countries.

It is the first time KiDi and Teddy Riley are collaborating for their large fan base across the African continent.

Credited with award-winning songs such as Thunder, Enjoyment, Odo and Adiepena, KiDi thinks working with the American music producer will surely boost his musical career.

He has gradually built a huge fan base that is fast establishing him as an industry big shot. His collaboration with Teddy Riley is sure to hit the right note.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Teddy Riley said he was impressed with KiDi‘s work after monitoring him on social media.

The producer added new depths to the song using new beats and introducing some backing vocals to the song.

Signed to Lynx Entertainment, KiDi shot to prominence in 2017 when he released Say You Love Me, a song he not only composed but also arranged and produced.

He established himself as a star in Ghana when he released yet another chart-topper titled Odo in July 2017 with the remix with Nigerian artistes Davido and Mayorkun in December 2017, and Adiepena in April 2018.

He won the Highlife Song of the Year for his hit single Odo at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards.

He then went on to win the Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and Album of the Year for his debut album, Sugar, at the 2020 VGMA.

KiDi has performed on several stages including 2017 Rapperholic Concert, Ghana Music Honors 2017 Edition, December to Remember 2017, S Concert 2017, the 61st Ghana Independence Celebration Show in March 2018 at the Indigo 02 in London.

He has also performed on same platforms with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Salvage, Shatta Wale, Wizkid and Patoranking among other.

KiDi has also produced several tracks for other artists and co-produced with award-winning Ghanaian producer, Richie Mensah.

He has also written for Ghanaian acts including the award-winning MzVee and Adina; and has collaborated with artists such as Tic tac, Ko-Jo Cue, Magnom and Kwesi Arthur.

By George Clifford Owusu