Hitz FM’s Merqury Quaye Hosts Virtual Concert

Merqury Quaye

The host of the Hitz FM’s drive time will host a virtual concert dubbed “Merqury Quaye Live” on Sunday, September 6, at 4:00pm to entertain all his fans.

The event which is amassing high anticipation and excitement among music fans was scheduled for August 30, but due to the love the organizers have for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which was staged over the weekend, it was reschedule for this Sunday.

The much hyped free concert which will be streamed live on Facebook will see DJ Merqury Quaye, the headline act, mixing a great selection of music to get teaming virtual audience.

A wide variety of social media platforms are expected to run the broadcast.

The presenter has promised to entertain music fans with a healthy dose of R&B, hip hop, hiplife and reggae/dancehall among others.

The event is powered by Papa’s Pizza and sponsored by Turn Up Army, Ticket Miller and Hi-Lynks Communications.

Merqury Quaye is the host of #Cruise Control, a flagship drive time show aired on Accra based Hitz 103.9 FM between 3:00pm and 7:00pm, from Monday – Fridays. He doubles as host of the Urban Hitz show on Saturdays from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

BEATWAVES gathered that Merqury Quaye, who was very consistent with his style of presentation, had proved to listeners that his style is unique and has a good personality that matched it.

By George Clifford Owusu