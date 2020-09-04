STEGUE Announces New EP

STEGUE

Afrobeat, hip hop and reggae dancehall sensation, STEGUE, has officially released the first single, Race Course, off his upcoming extend play (EP) titled Xpensive Style.

The single, which was released yesterday and was expected to make impact on the music scene, featured afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy.

According to STEGUE, the song is dedicated to “the hustlers and ghetto boys, who are striving to make life meaningful and impactful.”

BEATWAVES gathered that his upcoming EP, Xpensive Style, would be released soon via all digital platforms.

The EP, which has so far been regarded as a masterpiece with beautiful lyrics, has an array of experienced features like Kelvyn Boy.

The EP has nine tracks.

In a brief interview, he said the songs spoke about his feelings, hustles and his ambitions.

He disclosed that true dedication, hard work and ingenuity coupled creativity among other virtues went into the production of this masterpiece.

STEGUE, who is poised to be the next big thing in the afrobeat music scene, said the release of the EP would surely push his works and brand to another level. With his unique singing style, he is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music industry very soon.

Hopes are that through his latest album he will climb up the music chart in a matter of weeks, because many music enthusiasts in the country love his songs and stage craft.

Xpensive Style is not just a regular collection of songs but a body of work representing his journey, growth, evolution and proper understanding of music as an art.