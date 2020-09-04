‘Give My Husband 4 More’

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has urged the electorate to renew the mandate of her husband President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order to continue to accelerate the development of the country.

“Very soon, we will all go to the polls to elect our leaders. I will plead with each and every one of you here to unite and fight for a common goal by helping President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to win the December 2020 elections to enable them to do more for Ghana,” she pleaded.

The First Lady made the appeal at the inauguration of the party’s campaign team for the Amasaman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

“We should all vote for Nana-Addo for him to continue for another term. I will also urge you to vote massively for your aspiring MP, Akwasi Owusu Afrifa Mensah, because I know he can do a lot for the constituency,” she emphazised.

The First Lady pointed out that a lot of developmental projects had been done under the Akufo-Addo administration, for which reason he deserved another term to do more for the country.

She entreated the people to do away with complacency and work harder to get NPP to retain power.

Campaign Manager

Peter Mac-Manu, the campaign manager of the NPP, who was also at the event, expressed satisfaction at the unity among the party’s rank and file and was optimistic the seat would fall to NPP in December.

“What I have seen here is wonderful so I will encourage you to continue the same unity before, during and after the elections. To the campaign team, when you are campaigning, three things should be in mind, that is, the human resource, time and mobilization,” he stressed.

Candidate

The parliamentary aspirant, Afrifa Mensah, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for supporting the campaign, saying “the work given to us today is huge. We have an election to win; we have a constituency to deliver to our great party, and we need to increase the presidential vote, so we all need to work assiduously to hit our target.”

By Daniel Bampoe