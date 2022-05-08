KiDi Crowned 2022 VGMAs Artiste Of The Year

KiDi

Afrobeats act, Kidi has been adjudged the overall Artiste of the year at the 2022 edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on Saturday night.

This was after he missed the slot during last year’s award ceremony to gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton.

The Lynx Entertainment signee didn’t give up on his dream to win the category, hence he worked harder to come back and win it.

He beat the likes of Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, King Promise and Black Sherif to win the award. Before announcing the winner, it was a close contest between him and Black Sherif but Kidi ended up winning.

He also won the Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song awards with his ‘Touch It’.

His ‘Golden Boy’ was also adjudged ‘Album/EP of the Year while he took home the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year award.

The 2022 VGMAs were held on Friday and Saturday nights respectively from the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The main event on Saturday night was hosted by Berla Mundi, Giovanni Caleb and Sika Osei.

A number of the country’s musicians were honoured at the ceremony.

Among them were Gyakie who won Best International Collaboration with Forever Remix featuring Omah Lay, Akwaboah -Highlife Artiste of the year, Fameye- Afropop song of the year with his Praise song and Sarkodie winning Hip Life /Hip Hop Artiste of the year award.

Top gospel star; Joe Mettle won Best Gospel Artiste of The Year while Stonebwoy returned to the VGMAs to win Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Music For Good and Vodafone Green Award.

Black Sherif also took home New Artiste of The Year and Best Hip Hop Song of the year awards. Other artistes such as Sefa, Kofi Kinaata and Okyeame Kwame also won Afrobeats Song of the year, Highlife Song of the Year and Hip Life Song of the year awards respectively.

The show featured performances from Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Mr Drew, Joe Mettle, Kelvyn Boy, Ohemaa Mercy and D Black among others.

Hip Life duo FBS made a surprise appearance on stage to perform with Mr Drew. They delivered beautiful dance prowess as they performed.

Like previous years, the award was graced by several showbiz personalities including actors Majid Michel, John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Abeiku Santana, Beverly Afaglo, Edem, Obrafour and many others.

BY Francis Addo