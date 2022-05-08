Black Sherif Performs With Tricycle At 2022 VGMAs

Black Sherif on stage

Hip hop act, Black Sherif brought some exciting moments to the 2022 Vodafone Ghana1 Music Award stage on Saturday when he performed with a tricycle.

He entered the stage with his Second Sermon song and went on to perform his “Kwaku The Traveller,” hit song to the admiration of all who watched the show.

Excitement for his performance grew bigger when he was about to exit the stage.

A tricycle showed up on stage to pick him.

Some critics have however registered their displeasure with the act. This is because the tricycle had a Yellow colour and MTN numbers on it, something which they said doesn’t favour the title sponsor Vodafone.

The 2022 VGMA was held on Friday and Saturday nights respectively from the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The main event on Saturday night was hosted by Berla Mundi, Giovanni Caleb and Sika Osei.

Black Sherif took two awards at the ceremony. He won the New Artiste of The Year award and Best Hip Hop Song of the year award with his Second Sermon song.

His Saturday dramatic performance is second after he shocked the music audience with an epic rain drops performance at the 2022 3Music Awards.

BY Francis Addo