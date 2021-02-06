KiDi Drops ‘Spiritual’ featuring Kuami Eugene and Patoranking

Hiplife/afrobeat artiste and songwriter Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, known for his hit songs such as Adiepena, Thunder, Enjoyment, among others, has released a new song titled Spiritual.

The well arranged mid-tempo song featuring Kuami Eugene and Patoranking is currently making waves on the music scene.

The song, which was released a few days ago, was produced by KiDi and Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment, and the video was directed by Rex.

In the song, the love of the woman is described as spiritual because it enchants the singer so much that he yearns for more.

The mid-tempo danceable song, which currently enjoys massive rotations on the electronic media, is an afrobeat song mixed with highlife beat and suitable for parties.

Industry players have described the new single as a very good song that would surely earn KiDi a lot of praises in the music industry.

Ever since he announced his presence on the Ghanaian music scene in 2017 with hit song, Say You Love Me, KiDi, who is working hard to promote his new single on the social media and online download sites, has been well-known on the airwaves and on stage as a great singer and performer.

Signed to Lynx Entertainment, KiDi has established himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Ghana when he released another chart-topper titled Odo in July 2017. He did the remix of the song in December 2017 featuring Nigerian artiste Davido and Mayorkun.

He won the Highlife Song of the Year for his hit single Odo at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards.

He then went on to win the Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and Album of the Year for his debut album Sugar at the 2020 VGMA.

KiDi has performed on several stages including 2017 Rapperholic Concert, Ghana Music Honors 2017 Edition, December to Remember 2017, S Concert 2017, the 61st Ghana Independence Celebration Show in March 2018 at the Indigo 02 in London.

He has also performed on same platform with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Salvage, Shatta Wale, Wizkid, Patoranking, among others.

KiDi has also produced several tracks for other artistes and co-produced with award-winning Ghanaian producer, Richie Mensah.

He has also written for Ghanaian acts including the award-winning MzVee and Adina, and has collaborated with artistes such as TiC, Ko-Jo Cue, Magnom and Kwesi Arthur.

By George Clifford Owusu