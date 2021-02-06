Adelaide The Seer Eyes Collaboration with Diana Hamilton

Young visually impaired singer, Adelaide Bortier, known in showbiz circles as Adelaide The Seer, has said she is hoping for the opportunity to collaborate with music icons such as Diana Hamilton and a few others.

The singer, who recently teamed with hiplife/afro pop music duo, DopeNation, to serve Ghanaians with an inspirational song titled Wire Me, said it would be a great privilege to work with the multiple award-winning gospel artiste.

Though she is new on the music scene, Adelaide believes Diana Hamilton is one of Ghana’s best gospel artistes with international recognition, hence her decision to feature her in a song.

She also believes that the award-winning gospel artiste has something unique which makes her stand tall among their colleagues in the music industry.

Collaborating with Diana Hamilton and other local acts, BEATWAVES gathered, would certainly push her music career and brand to another level.

Speaking in an interview with Y 97.9 FM’s Chelsy Sey on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, Adelaide who lost her sight few years ago said, “I am hoping to collaborate with Diana Hamilton and other musicians. I like to do songs that inspire people and as such doing gospel inspires people.”

The talented singer used the opportunity to encourage her fans saying, “Don’t ever say it is over until it is really over. It is over when you are dead and gone. Let nothing stop you from being who you are. God is always there for you and his arms are always opened for you.”

According to her, her reception into the Ghanaian music scene has been good. “So far it’s been good and I’m very excited and also very grateful to God for everything. I know the attention comes with it so I’m okay with that,” she added.

Adelaide also stated that “at the moment I’m partially signed to DopeNation’s record label and from the look of things, we’re working around me being a full member of the label.”

She lost her sight in her final year of SHS after she was diagnosed with cerebrospinal meningitis which affected a part of her brain connected to her sight.

After living her life as a visually impaired person for about eight (8) years and some months, Adelaide is positive that life is still brighter and better.