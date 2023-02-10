KiDi Ready To Release Third Album

KiDi

Talented Ghanaian afrobeat and highlife artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known in the music scene as KiDi, is set to release his much anticipated third album soon.

Having performed creditably in the Ghanaian music scene for three years, KiDi is recognised as one of the talented young afrobeat acts who has been consistent in his musical career.

“This year (2023), the album is coming. I’m working on it. It’s like 60 percent done,” he revealed.

KiDi said his fans should expect a great piece of musical work from him, adding that he had work hard to come out with the best.

He joined the music industry in July 2017 with his hit single titled ‘Odo’, which won the Highlife Song of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards.

The award-winning artiste who since signing on to Lynx Entertainment has released two albums and a number of singles, released his first album ‘Sugar’, in 2019.

The album has hits like: ‘Gyal Dem Sugar’, ‘Sugar Daddy’ featuring Mr Eazi, ‘Come Thru’ featuring Stonebwoy, ‘Thunder’, ‘Adiepena’ and others.

In 2021, he released his sophomore: ‘The Golden Boy’, which housed hits such as the viral ‘Touch It’, ‘Mon Bebe’ and ‘Spiritual’ featuring Kuami Eugene & Patoranking.

Ever since he joined the local music scene, KiDi has shared the stage with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Wizkid, Patoranking and a host of others.

KiDi is expected to embark on a North American tour dubbed “The Golden Boy” from March 1, this year.

The tour will begin in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 1, and runs until March 19 when the run of shows will conclude at Madam LOU in Seattle.

It will serve as a platform for Ghanaians and other African nationals in North America to network and sell Ghana’s music to the rest of the world.

By George Clifford Owusu