King David Set To Launch Insurance Policy For Creatives

King David The Great

Ghanaian-Nigerian UK-based singer, songwriter, producer and record label owner, King David The Great, real name David Agboola, has revealed plans of unveiling an initiative focused on insurance for creatives.

This move would provide health care for people in the creative arts in the area of drug abuse and mental health among other programmes across Africa.

According to him, the programme is created to encourage insurance policy, mental health and drug rehabilitation platform for creatives such as artistes, producers, and dancers among others.

He added that this initiative would help in tackling poor financial crisis, misuse of drugs, mental health issues amongst creatives.

King David The Great will be teaming up with a few professionals in the health and insurance sectors such as medical professionals, psychologists, nutritionists, bankers, insurance broker experts such as Yannick Ntari, one of the leading insurance moguls in UK who is changing lives and making a difference in the society.

The singer noted that the rate of drug abuse, suicide, depression and religious conflict issues is high and alarming in Africa, hence his inspiration to set up this social responsibility initiatives.

The singer, songwriter and producer who recently released an album compilation titled ‘Archives’ said he is very passionate about the development of the people of Africa and would do everything in his power to make Africa a better place to live.

King David The Great, who has worked with a long list of local and international artistes like Akon, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Stonebwoy, Siszla Konlanji and 2face Idibia among others, also revealed that he would be working with more established creative heads in Africa, with emphasis on West Africa before advancing to the other sub-regions.