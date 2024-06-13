King Paluta Joins Bawumia’s Campaign?

Musician King Paluta was spotted in a video with Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on his campaign bus.

The Vice President was seen jamming to King Paluta’s hit song ‘Aseda’ alongside the musician. The video, shared on Dr Bawumia’s X account on June 12, features the Vice President, Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, and Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, all singing an acapella version of ‘Aseda’.

In the video, Dr Bawumia and his colleagues were seen happily singing along, with the Vice President excitedly throwing his hands around to the rhythm of the song.

Sarah Adwoa Safo added to the lively atmosphere with a few ecstatic dance moves, while Simon Osei-Mensah and Chairman Wontumi nodded and sang along with enthusiasm.

This joyful moment occurred on Wednesday, June 12, during the climax of Dr. Bawumia’s Ashanti Region campaign tour.

The event came a day after he was seen dancing at his Youth Connect event, marking the conclusion of his regional tour.

At this event, he was joined by the musician Guru, who performed his popular song “Lapaz Toyota” to the delight of the crowd. The Vice President joined in, performing the signature dance associated with the song.

The visuals have since sparked reactions on social media, with many commenting on the Vice President’s engagement and enthusiasm during his campaign tour.