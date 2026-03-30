King Promise, Cina Soul Shutdown Brutal Fruit Africa ‘Pink Table’ Event

King Promise performing at the event

Outstanding working class women assembled at the Country Club, Accra, last Saturday to experience the maiden edition of the Brutal Fruit Africa ‘Pink Table’ event.

‘The Pink Table’, according to organisers, is to create a space where women can celebrate femininity, elegance, and unforgettable moments with their besties. It’s a global movement that brings women together, promoting sisterhood, fashion, beauty, and travel.

The event features live music, delicious food, spritzer cocktails, and more, all designed to help women connect, unwind, and indulge in luxury. The Pink Table is about elevating everyday gatherings into something memorable, and it’s not just limited to one location.

The peak of the event was the surprise appearance of reigning Artiste of the Year, King Promise, who performed to the amazement of the guests gathered, showcasing his strong stage presence and vocal control.

He performed hit songs like ‘Favourite Story’, ‘CCTV’, ‘Baby I’m Jealous’, ‘Can’t Let You Go’, ‘Tokyo’, ‘Me Ne Woa’ and a host of others.

Cina Soul, on the other hand, gave the audience a run for their money, as she performed hits such as ‘Larger Than Life’, ‘Ojoley’, and ‘Obiaa’ among others.

Addressing journalists, Country Marketing Lead at Accra Brewery PLC, Vanessa Kavi, indicated that The Pink Table was created to give women a space where they can celebrate femininity, elegance, and unforgettable moments with their besties.

“It’s been amazing, the girlies have been coming through for the brunch, and the brand stands for all that women love. This been the first edition, I can say it’s been amazing, and many are enjoying the event,” she said.

Ms. Kavi added that the brand wants to be consist with what it stands for, stressing, “we want to be consist in being able to create this experiences and allow women to be able to connect with themselves and, of course, be able to give people what they want. So, be it like launch of new variants, we want people to have like varieties they can choose from.”

Global Marketing Director, Brutal Fruit, Kudzi Mathabire, said the brand, launched in South Africa 23 years ago, has been growing across the continent, indicating that the product’s focus on women has gained momentum in the beverage sector.

Brutal Fruit was officially launched in Ghana in October 2024, and has quickly become a favourite, resonating strongly with Ghanaian women. Today, it stands as the number one spritzer of choice at brunches, social gatherings, and stylish events across the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke