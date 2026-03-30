Medikal, Wendy Shay, DopeNation Thrill Thousands @Fadama MoMo Fest

Scenes from Fadama MoMo Fest

Thousands of Ghanaians made their way to the Fadama AstroTurf to witness yet another Sallah Fest experience organised by Mobile Money (MoMo) Limited to climax the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The two-day event, held from March 20 to 21, featured some of Ghana’s top music acts, including Medikal, Kweku Smoke, Wendy Shay, DopeNation, Mr Drew, Olivetheboy, Lalid, and Kojo Blak, who delivered high-energy performances that kept the crowd engaged throughout.

Patrons enjoyed back-to-back shows that created a lively and electric atmosphere, with fans singing and dancing along, making the festival one of the standout entertainment highlights of the Sallah season.

The festival also featured a series of interactive and educational experiences, including the MoMo Market, Fraud Drama, MoMo Keteke Game Show, and MoMo Frequency. These activations were designed to deepen public understanding of mobile money services while promoting fraud awareness and responsible digital financial practices.

The event also served as a strategic platform for MoMo Ltd to deepen community engagement, promote digital financial services, and encourage safe mobile money practices among users. With great turnout and an exciting lineup, MoMo Fest 2026 has become a key highlight on Accra’s festive calendar, promoting financial inclusion and bringing communities closer together.

The festival pulled thousands of residents and visitors into New Fadama for a colourful Sallah celebration marked by electrifying performances, rich cultural displays and strong social interaction, further cementing its reputation as a fast-growing community-focused event that connects diverse groups.

Beyond the entertainment, the event placed strong emphasis on digital inclusion and community impact, encouraging widespread adoption of digital financial services. A major highlight was the fully cashless market, where all transactions between vendors and patrons were carried out exclusively via Mobile Money (MoMo).

As part of its social responsibility efforts, Mobile Money Ltd donated GH¢10,000 to the Fadama Council of Chiefs to support the Muslim community in celebrating the end of Ramadan and preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr. The donation was presented during an Iftar at the Fadama Central Mosque, where company representatives joined residents to break the fast in solidarity.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke