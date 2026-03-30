Miner Drowns In Deep Pit

A scene after the accident

A 22-YEAR-old male miner has unfortunately drowned while washing himself in a deep pit, after digging for gold in a different mining pit.

Matthew Kuffuor, reportedly, had successfully finished mining for gold so he decided to wash the dirt from his body in a different pit, only to get drowned.

Nkawie District Police statement, sighted by the paper, said Kuffuor’s colleagues, who were at the scene, jumped into the pit to rescue him, but he was already dead.

“On 25/03/2026 at about 1735hours, Akwasi Afranie of Jeninso called at the station with a report that one of his workers named Matthew Kuffuor, aged 22 years, now deceased, went to his mining site at Jeninso to prospect for gold.

“That he decided to wash himself in another pit, full of water, but got drowned in the process. That other workers around managed and removed him, but he was dead.

“On receipt of the complaint, police together with the complainant proceeded to the scene at Jeninso and identified the body of Mathew Kuffuor, lying in supine position, wearing blue boxer shorts,” the report disclosed.

According to the police statement, the lifeless body of Kuffuor was inspected thoroughly but no marks were seen on the body.

“Photographs were taken and the body was conveyed to Frimpong Boateng Medical Center Mortuary-Toase for preservation awaiting autopsy,” the police report concluded.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi