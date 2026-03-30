Sprayer Arrested In ‘Complainant Turned Accused’ Case

Nana Amankwa Junior, displaying his wounds in the hospital

THE AKROPONG Police near Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region has apprehended and detained one Ernest Frimpong, a sprayer, in a case that can be termed as ‘complainant turned accused’.

Frimpong was said to have initially reported to the police that one Nana Amankwa Junior had stabbed him with a nail, causing injuries to his forehead. He then pleaded with the police to arrest the culprit to face the law.

But after being issued with a police medical form to seek medical attention and report back to the police, Frimpong, allegedly, took the law into his own hands by assaulting Junior in a bloody fashion in retaliation.

Akropong Station Police Station statement, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, has confirmed the incident and stated that Frimpong has since been nabbed and detained to assist police with investigations.

It said, “On 26/03/2026, at about 1015 hours, Ernest Frimpong, a sprayer residing at Atwima Koforidua, reported at the Akropong Station with injuries on his forehead and reported that on the same day at about 0830 hours, one Junior stabbed him with a nail, causing the injury.

“A Medical Report Form was issued to him to attend the hospital for treatment and report for further action. About ten minutes later, the Akropong Police received a report that the complainant, Ernest Frimpong, had stabbed and slashed Junior multiple times on the head, and that Junior was battling for his life at a clinic in Atwima Koforidua.

“The police proceeded to the said clinic at Atwima Koforidua, where the victim, Nana Amankwa Junior, was met at the emergency ward with severe deep cut wounds on the head and thigh and in a critical condition, receiving treatment.”

A Police Medical Report Form, the report said, “was issued to the victim (Junior) for endorsement,” adding that “In view of the serious health condition of the victim, Ernest Frimpong has since been treated and detained to assist with investigations.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi