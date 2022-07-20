King Promise Reveals Tracklist For 5 Star Album

King Promise

Ghanaian Highlife and afrobeat artiste Gregory Bortey Newman, professionally known as King Promise, has detailed his forthcoming full-length project dubbed “5 Star Album”.

The “5 Star Album” features the likes of Omah Lay, Headie One, Frenna, Patoranking, WSTRN, Bisa Kdei, Chance The Rapper, and Vic Mensah, and will be available from July 22 via 5K Records/Sony Music Entertainment.

After sharing the album’s cover photo on July 7 under the caption “5 Star album tracklist”, the singer also revealed a mini-documentary detailing the creation process of the album.

On Twitter, he wrote, “Big love & respect to everyone who spent days & nights working on this with me. Blood, Sweat & Tears. For this project here is my story. Nungua boy going global. Ghana to the world #5StarAlbum #5StarKingPromise.”

The album was announced back in 2021 when the singer released “Slow Down”, but was pushed back due to reasons beyond management’s control. The 15-track album will include previously released singles: “Ring My Line” (ft. Headie One), “Slow Down”, “Ginger”, “Chop Life” (ft. Patoranking), and 11 unpublished singles.

According to King Promise, the various people and cultures he has encountered recently influenced the creation of his new album. He went on to say that “5 Star”, which represents a progression in both personality and sound from his previous album, was recorded all over the world, from his home in Accra to studios in London and the United States.

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee has over a short period gained a name in Ghana and beyond for his music and craft as an artiste. His debut album, “As Promised”, released in 2019 had a massive impact on sales, hit songs, and awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke