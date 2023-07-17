King Promise, Tobi, Kudus Battle For EMYAfrica Awards

Kojo Soboh presenting an award to Don Jazzy, 2022 EMY Africa Award winner

Talented Ghanaian music sensation, King Promise, Nigerian award-winning actor Tobi Bakre and Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus are up for the eighth edition of the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

Nominated three consecutive times in a row, King Promise and KiDi will once again battle it out with the reigning 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year Black Sherif, Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy and BET award nominee Camidoh for the ‘Man of the Year – Music category’.

The reigning ‘EMY Actor of the Year’, Adjetey Anang will also battle it out with Nigeria’s actors Tobi Bakre, and Chidi Mokome and Ghana’s very own Anthony Woode and Bill Asamoah in the same category.

Under the ‘Designer of the Year’ category, actor and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie (Elikem the Tailor) secured his spot as he will compete keenly with names like Free the Youth, JayRay Ghartey (JayRay Fashion), Andrew Mackenzie (Jesu Segun Lomdon) and Kenneth Tetteh.

Footballer Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian Olympic athlete Joseph Paul Amoah and 2022 Commonwealth Games Bronze Medalist Abraham Mensah will also compete with the reigning ‘Man of the Year – Sport’, Benjamin Azamati in the category.

For ‘Discovery of the Year’, Journalist Manuel Koranteng, Renowned Photographer, Paul Ninson, Musician Perez Musik, and Mohammed Kudus were shortlisted for the category.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Executive Director of EMY Africa, Kojo Soboh, averred that the five competitive categories will be determined by public votes, entreating the public to vote for their favourite nominee to win at this year’s awards, by visiting www.emyafrica.com and vote or like nominee’s post on @emyafrica Instagram page or text EMY plus nominee’s name and category to 1393.

Voting is free and ends on Friday, October 6, 2023, and it is 50% board/academy vote, and 50% public vote. “The eighth EMY Africa Awards will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Accra,” he told BEATWEAVES.

He, however, announced that the EMY Africa will be holding a soirée in Lagos, Nigeria, in August, as part of the buildup activities for this year’s awards.

Prince Fiifi Yorke