Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz Finals Held

Nkronso M/A Basic School has been crowned winner at the 3rd Edition of the Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz which came off successfully at the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Nkronso M/A JHS beat KPCE Demonstration and Wirenkyiren Amanfrom M/A to win the 3rd edition of the Quiz.

Nkronso M/A secured 56 points after five rounds followed by the first runner-up, KPCE Demonstration with 52 points, and the 2nd runner-up, Wirenkyiren with 33 points.

Speaking at the event, Kingsley Agyemang, founder of Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz, who happens to be the registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, revealed the need to empower the young for the future.

He called on stakeholders in the educational sector to support policies geared towards improving the teaching and learning skills in schools.

He entreated the students to take their studies seriously because “they can become the next JB Danquahs, Einsteins, Osagyefo Amoatias, and Kingsley Agyemangs in the future.”

He promised to see to it that the Abuakwa South Municipality takes back its glory, especially in education.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Akosua Asabea Annoh, for her part, urged the teachers to continuously monitor the progress of their students academically to ensure that all of them are given the needed attention.

“I will entreat teachers to carry all their students along in the learning process. Those who need special attention should be attended to” she said.

“I am most grateful to the Municipal Educational Directorate and my partners-The Ghana Education Service, Beulah Insurance Brokers Limited, Kingdom Books and Stationery, ABTL Africa Limited, Fashionable Africa Limited, Functions Ghana, Vibe Consult, Luki Media, JL Properties Limited, Techno Mobiles, Goil Ghana, and a host of other partners for supporting the event”, she added.