KK Fosu Apologises Over John Claude’s Funeral Gaffe

Legendary Highlife musician KK Fosu has apologized for his emotional outburst during an interview on Monday, July 22, in which he explained his absence from the funeral of John Claude, who died in an accident they were all involved.

Speaking with Accra-based Hitz FM, KK Fosu stated that he did not know John Claude personally and was still recovering from injuries sustained in the accident. “I don’t know Claude,” he remarked, emphasizing that attending the funeral was not feasible given his health condition.

The accident occurred on May 25 on the Accra-Apam Highway, involving KK Fosu, K Bless, and others, while they were on their way to a wedding.

John Claude Tamakloe, a blogger, tragically lost his life in the incident and was laid to rest on July 19, 2024, at Tema Community 2.

In the interview, KK Fosu criticized those who condemned his absence from the funeral, which sparked significant backlash. Hours after the interview, he released a statement expressing regret for his outburst.

He apologized to John Claude’s family for any distress his comments may have caused, attributing his reaction to frustration over critics not considering his ongoing recovery.

“Unfortunately, my emotions got the better of me, leading to an outburst that I deeply regret. This outburst was fueled by my feeling that people were not truly concerned about my state of health. I understand that my reaction was inappropriate and I am sincerely sorry for any hurt or distress it caused. I am committed to reaching out personally to the family of the deceased to offer my condolences and support,” he said in the statement.

KK Fosu also revealed that his team had planned to attend John Claude’s funeral until they learned that the family was upset, believing their son was travelling with him at the time of the accident.

He clarified that he had met John Claude for the first time when they sat in the car together.

The musician expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated his willingness to personally reach out to offer his support. He also called on the Ghana Police to expedite their investigation into the incident.