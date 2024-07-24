IHRC Chief Presents Global Leaders Award To Ambassador Zein

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Chief Ambassador Dr Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan has presented the Global Leaders Award to His Excellency Dr Ambassador Abu Zein, Senior Deputy Chairman of the International Human Rights Commission & IHRC-RFT in the presence of Vice Chairperson for Women Affairs Ms. Kaoutar Agzaou and Director General Global Dr. Innocent Ahure Tivlumun in a special ceremony held at Accra, Ghana.

The award was a testament of Ambassador Zein’s unparrelled programs and policies geared toward promotion of human rights activities in the country and beyond.

The ceremony attracted high profile diplomats and dignitaries from across the globe.

Ambassador Zein and Dr. Muhammad Amin Khan recently visited the United Nations (UN) HQ at Geneva, Switzerland.

Ambassador Zein was accredited as the Special Representative of the International Human Rights Commission at United Nations Human Rights Council for its 56th Session.