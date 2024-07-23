Actress Dakore Denies Alleged Affairs With Senate President

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande has vehemently denied reports alleging that she had an affair with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

On Sunday, a viral report named Dakore among several female celebrities purportedly involved with Akpabio as his ‘side chicks.’

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Dakore categorically denied the allegations, asserting that she has never met Akpabio. “I saw text messages and calls this morning, alerting me to a very wicked lie from the pit of hell. I must say that I’m very disappointed, shocked, and appalled. And I want to categorically state that I have never ever met the Senate president in my life,” she wrote.

Dakore emphasized that she has never been in the same room with Akpabio, let alone been his side chick. “I’m happily married with two beautiful children. So for a jobless, wicked blogger to decide to put my name amongst women who have been with this man is totally wicked and unfounded,” she continued.

She firmly declared the accusations as false and expressed her readiness to pursue legal action. “It is a lie and I am ready for any legal action because, at this point, you have messed with the wrong person.

I keep to myself, mind my business, drink water, and do my work. So for someone to want to tarnish my hard-earned name and image for some clicks, no way,” she stated.

In her post, Dakore also offered a reward for any concrete evidence of her alleged affair with Akpabio. “I’m not going to accept it or be quiet about it. I want to put it out there. Anyone who can provide video or audio evidence that I have been with this man, I would give you N5 million right now,” she concluded.