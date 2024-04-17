KK Kabobo’s One-Week Observation Scheduled For Saturday

The one-week commemoration of the death of the late Highlife icon, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, affectionately known as K.K. Kabobo, has been slated for Saturday, April 20, 2024. The solemn occasion will be held at the Police Depot Social Centre in Tesano, Accra, to honour the cherished legacy of the veteran musician.

K.K. Kabobo, renowned for timeless hits like ‘Onyame Ehu Wu,’ bid farewell to this world on Thursday, March 14, 2024, following a brave battle with liver disease. His passing occurred at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC), where he succumbed.

The news of K.K. Kabobo’s illness had stirred waves of empathy and support from across the nation, with notable figures such as former President John Mahama, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Wendy Shay, and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) rallying to offer assistance and encouragement during his challenging time.

The late musician’s profound impact on Ghanaian music is evident not only in his timeless melodies but also in the hearts of the countless fans who cherished his artistry.

K.K. Kabobo’s enduring musical legacy continues to resonate, transcending generations and leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s cultural tapestry.

Amidst the somber remembrance, it is revealed that K.K. Kabobo has left behind a rich legacy, including 16 children, a testament to the enduring influence and legacy of the beloved Highlife maestro.

As friends, family, and fans gather to pay their respects at the one-week celebration, the memory of K.K. Kabobo will be honoured with heartfelt tributes and reflections on his unparalleled contribution to Ghanaian music. Though he may have departed from this world, his music lives on, eternally woven into the fabric of Ghana’s musical heritage.