Acting Was My First Love Before Music –Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage has unveiled the surprising inspiration behind her journey into the world of music, disclosing that it was a crush on a guy that led her to abandon her initial passion for acting.

In an interview with MTV, the ‘Koroba’ hitmaker confessed that her aspirations originally leaned towards acting. However, the allure of a certain individual who frequented the music scene prompted her to pivot towards a career in music.

“I have always wanted to do acting. Acting was one of my first loves before music. I got into music because I had a crush on a guy and he was always around musicians so I said ‘yeah, forget acting and just go into music,’” Tiwa Savage shared, shedding light on the pivotal moment that altered the trajectory of her career path.

The revelation offers a glimpse into the personal motivations behind Tiwa Savage’s decision to pursue music, showcasing the unexpected ways in which life’s twists and turns can shape one’s destiny.

Tiwa Savage’s journey from aspiring actress to renowned musician is set to come full circle with the upcoming release of her debut movie, ‘Water And Garri,’ scheduled to hit global streaming platform Prime Video on May 10, 2024.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in her career, bridging her passion for both acting and music on a global stage.