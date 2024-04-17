Mr Drew Sued Over Failed Performance

Accra-based events organiser, Jamrok Bar and Event Center, has taken legal action against Ghanaian artist Mr Drew and his DJ, DJ Filter, for their failure to perform at a scheduled event, despite receiving part payment.

The lawsuit, filed on April 15, 2024, at the Senchi District Court, seeks the recovery of GHC15,000 paid to Mr Drew, along with additional compensation for the full expenses of the event, totalling GHC36,511.

In a writ circulating on social media, Jamrok Bar and Event Center is also seeking GHC200,000 in damages, citing significant harm to their reputation resulting from Mr Drew’s absence.

The organisation announced the lawsuit on Facebook saying “In the suit filed on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the District Court at Senchi in the Asuogyaman District, Jamrok Bar and Event Center has sued “Mr Drew and his DJ (DJ Filter) for the recovery of an amount of GHC15,000 they paid to Mr Drew to perform at an event on Easter Monday, which he, Mr Drew failed to honour. They are also pleading with the court to order Mr Drew to pay all the money they spent to organize the event, which amounts to GHC36,511. The organizers further claim that Mr Drew’s failure to show up for the event severely tarnished their image, and for that, they are demanding GHC200,000 as damages from Mr Drew.”

Additionally, the post mentioned that investigations have uncovered a trend where several other event organizers allegedly have had similar encounters with Mr. Drew.

The legal proceedings highlight the serious implications of artists failing to fulfil their contractual obligations, not only in terms of financial losses but also damage to the reputation and credibility of event organizers.