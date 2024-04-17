Police Grab Sunyani Odumase Notorious Robber

The Ghana Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident which occurred on the Odumase-Badu road, near Sunyani, in the Bono Region at about 7pm on Tuesday, 16th April 2024.

The Police in a statement cited by DGN Online noted that the suspect, and his accomplices currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip.

A student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, sadly lost his life during the attack.

Six other students who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

The statemenet said the Police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person. It added that a manhunt is currently ongoing to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice.

– BY Daniel Bampoe