KK Peprah Roofing Supports Kotoko-Okwawu Game

Dr. KK Peprah



KK Peprah Roofing Company, one of the leading roofing companies in Ghana has, yet again rallied support for the promotion of football in the country.

The roofing sheets giants provided a special cash donation for the Okwawu United-Asante Kotoko special game during the Easter festivities at Nkawkaw.

And explaining why the company supported the special match, Dr. KK Peprah, Chief Executive of KK Peprah Roofing Limited, said, “We have always supported football, and we will continue to support it, there was no better time to support the two traditional clubs than the Easter festivity.

“It is unfortunate Okwawu United now finds itself in the lower tier league, but I believe they will bounce back soon. We at KK Peprah Roofing believe in supporting our communities; this support certainly will go a long way to bring back nostalgic moments among followers of the two sides.”

Kotoko won the game 1-0.

