GFA NC Bans Berekum Park

Berekum Golden City park

Berekum Chelsea have been banned temporarily from using the Golden City Park following Sunday’s violent incident.

Two Asante Kotoko officials were mercilessly beaten up by irate fans after a misunderstanding with the home team hours to kickoff.

A Ghana Football Association (GFA) statement yesterday read, “The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football has ordered a temporary ban on Berekum Chelsea from using the Berekum Golden City Park as its home venue with immediate effect. The decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incident that occurred during Match Day Eight between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko played last Sunday.”