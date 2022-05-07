KK Sarpong Nominated As Offinso Paramount Chief

Former CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC) Dr.Kofi Kodua Sarpong better known as Dr KK Sarpong has been nominated as the next Paramount Chief of Offinso Traditional Area in the Ashanti region.

He is to succeed the late Paramount Chief of the area Nana Wiafe Akenten III who died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The late Offinsomanhene had been the occupant of the Wiafe Akenten traditional stool for 28 years after he was installed somewhere in November 1993.

However, Kingmakers of the Offinso traditional area had unanimously nominated the former GNPC boss as their traditional ruler.

A traditional ceremony which was held Friday May 6, 2022 where the Offinso Akyeamehene Nana Kwaku Wiafe formally presented Dr KK Sarpong as the newest Paramount Chief to other members of the Offinso traditional council.

However, Dr. Sarpong is yet to sworn in as part of the customs and tradition of the land before introduce to the community.

The paramount chief of Offinso is the third in command in the Asante Kingdom.

By Vincent Kubi