KKTR Goes Solar At Its Sawmill

The newly installed panels at the site

Kete Krachi Timber Recovery (KKTR), the operator of the Lake Volta Timber Salvage Concession, has further improved the environmental friendliness of its activities by installing REDAVIA’s Solar Carport solution at its sawmill at Sedorm-Yiti.

KKTR salvages timber from Lake Volta, which contains an estimated 14 million cubic metres of recoverable hardwood submerged in 1964 as a result of the construction of the Akosombo Dam.

The solar installation will provide energy for up to 45% of the total electricity requirement of KKTR from sunshine.

KKTR directly employs over 150 people, and at full production capacity, it would be the largest sustainable hardwood timber operation in Africa, providing over 1,000 jobs in rural areas and producing sawn timber and charcoal, with minimal environmental impact.

With Ghana’s forest cover reduced by 90% since 1900, salvaging timber from Lake Volta will enable Ghana to improve timber exports whilst undertaking reforestation to regenerate the country’s remaining living forests.

Elkin Pianim, CEO of KKTR, said, “Sustainability is at the heart of everything KKTR does, so although One-District One-Factory (IDIF) enabled KKTR to dispense with our costly and polluting diesel generators by connecting us to the VRA (national) grid as part of its ongoing programme of support for rural industries, we decided to further clean our power input by augmenting our electricity with REDAVIA’s onsite solar power. We now expect to get up to 45% of our total electricity needs from Ghana’s abundant sunshine, whilst reducing our energy costs, and REDAVIA can expand our solar power supply as our energy needs to grow with our business.”

Erwin Spolders, CEO and Founder of REDAVIA, confirmed, saying “solar power reduces costs, generates savings that can be reinvested into the business, while also reducing the carbon footprint of the business. It’s a win-win scenario.”

KKTR, a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, was inaugurated as 1D1F by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo in November 2018 at Sedorm-Yiti in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.