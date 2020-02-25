Owusu Acheampong Enters Atwima Kwanwoma Race

Owusu Acheampong presenting his forms

Nana Owusu Acheampong has filed his forms to contest as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

At the presentation, he said he had contributed his quota towards the development of the constituency in the area of education, training and support, and promised to do even more if he got the nod.

He said lobbying for projects in the constituency was what the constituents lacked, and he was in the contest to reverse the trend.

“I cannot review the performance of the sitting MP but what I know is that the constituents feel he has not lived up to expectation, for which reason they are advocating a change. Despite being in Parliament for 12 years, the constituency is far behind in terms of development and I think they really need a change,” he stressed.

He said he would bring empowerment to the constituency when given the nod, and that he would focus on farming, small-scale businesses and education, adding that he was looking forward to setting up an educational fund to support brilliant but needy students in his quest to improve the level of education.

“If you have an MP who does not connect with the party’s structure then you have a big problem, especially when the party is in power. Your ability to lobby for projects, solutions and interventions make you a good MP beyond your performance in Parliament. When your government is in power you should be able to lobby and that is what we are bringing on board,” he added.

He indicated that poor road networks was a major problem for the area, saying he was ready to ‘connect’ with authorities so that the problem could be fixed.

He called on the delegates to look at the skills of each aspirant and vote for the candidate who has the total development of the constituency at heart.

By Daniel Bampoe