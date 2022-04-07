Klala Beats Them All

Ebenezer Ampaabeng (R), director of TV presenting the trophy to Klala

Musician turned broadcaster Daniel Kotey Neequaye known in showbiz circles as Klala demonstrated gross brilliance to emerge tops in the maiden Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) inter departmental games at its forecourt, Accra.

The Obonu FM morning show host’s intelligence in his shuffle in the playing of cards handed him the top prize including a beautiful trophy in that discipline.

In all, ten departments -TV, radio, Technical production, engineering, corporate affairs, finance among others battled for supremacy in playing cards, Oware, Ludo, tug-of-war, ampe etc.

Klala said after the games ” l feel so excited to be part of this games, it is the maiden edition, and I am happy to write my name in gold as the first to win the playing of cards discipline,”

The games, apart from promoting healthy lifestyle sought to foster deep relationships and networking among the various departments.

From The Sports Desk