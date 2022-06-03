KliK Foundation to Finance Climate Protection Activities in Ghana

Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, H.E. Philipp Stalder

Officials of the Swiss Foundation for Climate Protection and Carbon Offset, KliK, has visited Ghana to begin discussions with local authorities for the financing of national and home-grown climate protection initiatives.

The Foundation’s visit follows the bilateral framework agreement, signed between Switzerland and Ghana in November 2020 under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement which outlines the rules governing carbon markets.

Ghana and Switzerland are among the first countries to pursue voluntary collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The KliK Foundation, has the sole responsibility of supporting and financing the development and documentation of climate protection programmes, as well as new climate-friendly technologies and innovations in Ghana with the aim of acquiring the resulting emission reductions under the climate protection cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, H.E. Philipp Stalder, during a cocktail event with the members of the Foundation in Accra, welcomed the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

He mentioned the political will of both governments at the highest levels as what is contributing to the existing framework agreement.

The Foundation will be looking at investing in programme areas such as solar photovoltaics, biogas, waste management or electromobility.

Interested organisations and individuals are thus invited to submit programme ideas via a website of the KliK Foundation, www.international.klik.chwhich will be presented at a conference that brings together various Ghanaian stakeholders from business and politics.

Mandated by Swiss law, the private KliK Foundation fulfils the carbon offset obligations of fuel importers in Switzerland.

For the partners, the joint commitment leads to a win-win situation that increases climate ambitions in both countries.

The Government of Ghana, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) presented the progress of the joint commitment and launched the activities of the Swiss Foundation for Climate Protection and Carbon Offset KliK, in the coming years.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri