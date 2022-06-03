Dela Coffie Replies Special Prosecutor

Dela Coffie

An Activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dela Coffie who has been charged by the Special Prosecutor with forging a document has responded to the statement seeking for his arrest.

This follows a statement issued by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, seeking the arrest of Dela Coffie.

He has been charged with corruption and corruption related offenses of forgery of official documents.

However, reacting to the statement, Dela Coffie explained that he has nothing to hide, therefore he has referred the matter to his lawyers to take it up.

Below is the statement he posted on his Facebook page;

Re: Notice of Wanted Person

My attention has been drawn to a warrant of arrest issued by Special Prosecutor against my person.

Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.

As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.

However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.

My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.

Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.

Issued by Dela Coffie

3rd June, 2022. Accra

– BY Daniel Bampoe