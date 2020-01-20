‘Klopp Is Like A Prophet’

Jurgen Klopp

Nashville CEO Ian Ayre likened Jurgen Klopp, the man he hired to coach Liverpool, a prophet in the way he goes about his job and said he knew right away that he was perfect to lead the Anfield club.

Ayre, the 56-year-old who served as Liverpool’s chief executive from 2014 to 2017, told ESPN at Major League Soccer’s media day in Los Angeles that within 15 minutes of meeting the German boss he was ready to hand him the reins of the club he’s supported his whole life.

“I’m a big believer that when you run a football club that first impressions are everything,” Ayre said. “And the first time I met Jurgen… I can honestly say within 15 minutes I thought this guy is perfect.

“It was one of the times that you know that your team, your city, your club and, with all the greatest respect to all the managers that came before him, I think Jurgen is almost like this prophet type level of manager and he is absolutely perfect for that club.”

Klopp has Liverpool charging toward a first title in the English top flight since 1990, with the team 14 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League table.