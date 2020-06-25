KNUST Gets First Female Vice Chancellor

Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appointed Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, as its new Vice Chancellor.

Prof Dickson is the first female VC to be appointed by the university.

KNUST made the announcement in a statement dated June 25, 2020, and signed by its Registrar, A.K. Boateng.

Her appointment is for a period of four years, the statement noted.

It says the appointment would take effect from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2024.

According to the statement, the decision was taken by KNUST’s Council at its 258th Special Meeting held on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue